HarborOne Bank donates $125,000 to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently donated a total of $125,000 to 35 nonprofit partners in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to a news release.

The latest donation is part of a $250,000 investment in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the release stated.

Recipients from Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts include:

Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund

New Hope

Greater Fall River Food Pantry

United Way of Greater New Bedford

YMCA Southcoast

Hockomock YMCA

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry

TAPIN Inc.

Comprehensive Community Action Program

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

One Neighborhood Builders

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

Family Service of Rhode Island

Crossroads Rhode Island

Westbay Community Action Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

