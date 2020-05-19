HarborOne Bank donates $125,000 to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently donated a total of $125,000 to 35 nonprofit partners in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to a news release.
The latest donation is part of a $250,000 investment in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the release stated.
Recipients from Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts include:
- Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund
- New Hope
- Greater Fall River Food Pantry
- United Way of Greater New Bedford
- YMCA Southcoast
- Hockomock YMCA
- Our Daily Bread Food Pantry
- TAPIN Inc.
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
- One Neighborhood Builders
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Westbay Community Action Inc.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.
