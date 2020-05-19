HarborOne Bank donates $125,000 to local nonprofits

HARBORONE BANK recently donated $125,000 to 35 nonprofit partners in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The latest donation is part of a $250,000 investment in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the release stated.

Recipients from Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts include:

  • Greater Attleboro Stronger Together Fund
  • New Hope
  • Greater Fall River Food Pantry
  • United Way of Greater New Bedford
  • YMCA Southcoast
  • Hockomock YMCA
  • Our Daily Bread Food Pantry
  • TAPIN Inc.
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry
  • One Neighborhood Builders
  • Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
  • Family Service of Rhode Island
  • Crossroads Rhode Island
  • Westbay Community Action Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

