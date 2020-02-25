HarborOne Bank gives $92,500 to 14 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island, the charitable arm of HarborOne Bank, recently gave $92,500 in grants to 14 local nonprofits, according to a news release.

Recipients and grant amounts are:

$50,000 to the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement to support its talent-development program.

$5,000 to Church Community Housing Corp. for building affordable homes in Newport County.

$5,000 to Comprehensive Community Action Program for a client assistance fund one-time expense.

$5,000 to Crossroads Rhode Island or support services for its residence home for elderly and veteran formerly homeless individuals.

$5,000 to Little Flower Home for its Healthy Start program.

$3,500 to College Visions for financial literacy programs for students and families.

$3,500 to Genesis Center for its Keys to Success vehicle savings program.

$3,000 to Day One for services for sexual violence victims.

$2,500 to Books are Wings for access to free books for children.

$2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket for its Out-of-School Time Education programs.

$2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island for after-school programming.

$2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of Newport County for its SMART Girls program.

$1,500 to The Providence Center for its Learning through Technology Initiative for students with mental health problems.

$1,000 to Children’s Friend and Service for emergency crisis funds for low-income families.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.