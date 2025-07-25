Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

BROCKTON, Mass. – HarborOne Bancorp Inc., parent of HarborOne Bank, reported $8.1 million in second-quarter profit on Thursday, up 11% from the $7.3 million it posted this same time last year. Earnings per diluted share climbed to 20 cents, up from 18 cents reported in the second quarter of 2024.

The company reported total revenue of $44.4 million for the quarter, a 2.5% increase from $43.3 million posted in the same quarter last year. This revenue combines net interest and dividend income of $33.2 million and noninterest income of $12.2 million for this quarter.

HarborOne Bank operates nine branches in Rhode Island.

The bank also maintains a commercial lending office in Providence.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. currently in the process of acquiring HarborOne Bancorp in a $490 million cash-and-stock deal, to create the largest Massachusetts-based bank with $31 billion in assets. The merger, expected to close in late 2025, will also expand Eastern’s footprint into Rhode Island.