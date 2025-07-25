HarborOne Bank parent posts $8.1M Q2 profit

By
-
HARBORONE BANCORP Inc., parent of HarborOne Bank, reported $8.1 million in second-quarter profit on Thursday, an 11% increase year-over-year.

BROCKTON, Mass. – HarborOne Bancorp Inc., parent of HarborOne Bank, reported $8.1 million in second-quarter profit on Thursday, up 11% from the $7.3 million it posted this same time last year. Earnings per diluted share climbed to 20 cents, up from 18 cents reported in the second quarter of 2024. The company reported total revenue

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Let’s Save Big with Rhode Island Energy Efficiency Programs

Nestled alongside the Blackstone River in Pawtucket, RI, in a historic National Heritage Corridor that…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR