HarborOne Foundation R.I. awards $177K in grants to support children and families

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island recently awarded $177,500 in grants to 23 local nonprofits benefiting local children and families, the organization announced.

Among the recipients was the Boys & Girls Club of Providence, which will put its $25,000 grant toward renovating and expanding its Wanskuck Clubhouse, which hasn’t had a major renovation since its founding in 1928, according to a news release.

“The HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island is honored to support the tremendous work of these nonprofits and community leaders,” Jennifer White, vice president community relations, HarborOne Bank, and HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island board member, said in a statement. “The Foundation’s efforts are centered on investing in programs and leaders who are having a transformative impact on their local community and the Boys & Girls Club of Providence is a wonderful example of just that – fostering a safe, positive, and accepting environment where young people can grow and thrive.”

Since its inception, the foundation has invested more than $1.25 million to support and expand the work of community nonprofits, including organizations that promote educational opportunity, create access to safe and affordable housing, and provide basic human services to the most vulnerable citizens, according to the release.

Additional grantees for this round of funding include:

AS220

McAuley Corp.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Meals On Wheels of Rhode Island

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

MENTOR Rhode Island

Pawtucket Central Falls Development

College Crusade of Rhode Island

Providence Promise

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island

Crossroads Rhode Island

Read to Succeed

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Inc.

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Girls on the Run Rhode Island

San Miguel Education Center

HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care

Sojourner House Inc.

Institute for Nonprofit Practice

University of Rhode Island Talent Development Program

Learning Community Charter School