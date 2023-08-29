HarborOne Foundation R.I. awards $177K in grants to support children and families

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island recently awarded $177,500 in grants to 23 local nonprofits benefiting local children and families, the organization announced.
Among the recipients was the Boys & Girls Club of Providence, which will put its $25,000 grant toward renovating and expanding its Wanskuck Clubhouse, which hasn’t had a major renovation since its founding in 1928, according to a news release.
“The HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island is honored to support the tremendous work of these nonprofits and community leaders,” Jennifer White, vice president community relations, HarborOne Bank, and HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island board member, said in a statement. “The Foundation’s efforts are centered on investing in programs and leaders who are having a transformative impact on their local community and the Boys & Girls Club of Providence is a wonderful example of just that – fostering a safe, positive, and accepting environment where young people can grow and thrive.”
Since its inception, the foundation has invested more than $1.25 million to support and expand the work of community nonprofits, including organizations that promote educational opportunity, create access to safe and affordable housing, and provide basic human services to the most vulnerable citizens, according to the release.
Additional grantees for this round of funding include:
- AS220
- McAuley Corp.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Meals On Wheels of Rhode Island
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- MENTOR Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development
- College Crusade of Rhode Island
- Providence Promise
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Reach Out and Read Rhode Island
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Read to Succeed
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island Inc.
- Rhode Island Community Food Bank
- Girls on the Run Rhode Island
- San Miguel Education Center
- HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care
- Sojourner House Inc.
- Institute for Nonprofit Practice
- University of Rhode Island Talent Development Program
- Learning Community Charter School
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.