HarborOne Foundation R.I. awards $201K in grants to local organizations

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island announced Monday that it has awarded $201,000 in total grants to 16 local nonprofit organizations to help support their respective causes and operations.

The grants, HarborOne said, would help nonprofits promote educational opportunity, create access to affordable housing and provide basic human services to vulnerable residents. The grants will also help provide job training for some organizations and other causes to support those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, the foundation said.

“The foundation’s work is centered on investing in programs and leaders who are having a transformative impact on their local community,” HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island Vice President Phillip Kydd said Monday in a statement.

The grants ranged from $1,000 to $50,000. The recipients are:

- Advertisement -

Adoption Rhode Island

AS220

Books Are Wings

Child & Family

Crossroads Rhode Island

Festival Ballet Providence

Girls on the Run Rhode Island

Inspiring Minds

Meeting Street

MENTOR Rhode Island

Mount Hope Neighborhood Association Inc.

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island

Read to Succeed

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Sojourner House Inc.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.