HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island donates $85K to 12 nonprofits

WARWICK – HarborOne Bank through its charitable foundation, HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island, recently awarded $85,000 in grants to 12 community organizations, according to a news release.

Recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

Mentor Rhode Island received $22,500 to restart its direct-service mentoring programs post-pandemic.

Festival Ballet Providence received $10,000 for its scholarship fund for tuition assistance to dancers of color.

The College Crusade of Rhode Island received $10,000 for its college access program for low-income and first-generation students.

Year Up Rhode Island received $10,000 for a young adult workforce development program.

Crossroads Rhode Island received $5,000 for supportive services for residents of its Harold Lewis House, which houses chronically homeless, elderly and veterans.

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center received $5,000 to help maintain the crisis counseling and support group program that services individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

Shri Service Corps received $5,000 for its yoga outreach program and Student Task Force aimed at bridging the technology gap for students in school during the pandemic.

Sojourner House Inc. received $5,000 for services for people who have been abused.

The Providence Center received $5,000 for its emergency fund for urgent mental health and substance use services for adults and children.

FirstWorks received $2,500 for its arts education program for under-resourced students.

Mount Hope Learning Center received $2,500 for its educational programs for students at Martin Luther King Elementary School and Nathan Bishop Middle School.

Read to Succeed received $2,500 for its summer reading program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.