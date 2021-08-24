HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island donates $85K to 12 nonprofits

WARWICK – HarborOne Bank through its charitable foundation, HarborOne Foundation Rhode Island, recently awarded $85,000 in grants to 12 community organizations, according to a news release.

Recipients and funding amounts are as follows:

  • Mentor Rhode Island received $22,500 to restart its direct-service mentoring programs post-pandemic.
  • Festival Ballet Providence received $10,000 for its scholarship fund for tuition assistance to dancers of color.
  • The College Crusade of Rhode Island received $10,000 for its college access program for low-income and first-generation students.
  • Year Up Rhode Island received $10,000 for a young adult workforce development program.
  • Crossroads Rhode Island received $5,000 for supportive services for residents of its Harold Lewis House, which houses chronically homeless, elderly and veterans.
  • Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center received $5,000 to help maintain the crisis counseling and support group program that services individuals affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
  • Shri Service Corps received $5,000 for its yoga outreach program and Student Task Force aimed at bridging the technology gap for students in school during the pandemic.
  • Sojourner House Inc. received $5,000 for services for people who have been abused.
  • The Providence Center received $5,000 for its emergency fund for urgent mental health and substance use services for adults and children.
  • FirstWorks received $2,500 for its arts education program for under-resourced students.
  • Mount Hope Learning Center received $2,500 for its educational programs for students at Martin Luther King Elementary School and Nathan Bishop Middle School.
  • Read to Succeed received $2,500 for its summer reading program.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

