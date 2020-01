Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

It takes vision and a whole lot of money to bring a development project as grand and promising as Pawtucket’s Tidewater Landing to fruition. Brown University graduate Brett Johnson, principal of development company Fortuitous Partners, has plenty of the former but, so far, not nearly enough of the latter. Local excitement over the project is…