Hardy named president and COO for North America at Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind

BOSTON – Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind has appointed David Hardy as president and chief operating officer for North America, the company announced Thursday.

Hardy previously served as executive director and chief sales officer of Senvion GmbH, a global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines, headquartered in Germany.

“I am very much honored to welcome David to Orsted,” said Thomas Brostrom, CEO of Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind in a statement. “As a former member of the U.S. Navy and an experienced wind power executive, David will bring valuable insight and strength to our operations, our growth, and to our leadership team.”

The offshore wind company said Hardy’s role will be to oversee end-to-end asset portfolio from development to operation.

“The potential for offshore wind to transform our country’s energy landscape is real, and Orsted’s experience, along with its push to develop new markets to grow this clean energy industry, is urgently needed,” said Hardy. “This is an opportunity to solidify Orsted’s presence on the East Coast, and I look forward to working with the dedicated group of professionals and experts that the company has brought together to build this emerging industry.”