HARI and CNE issue final review of Eleanor Slater Hospital system

PROVIDENCE – The Hospital Association of Rhode Island and Care New England Health System’s final report to the state on their independent, third-party peer review of patient safety, quality of care and efficiency at Eleanor Slater Hospital further confirmed shortcomings expressed in other recent reports.

In addition to deficiencies in the hospital system identified by the report, the organizations also provided recommendations on remedies to the observed issues included in their findings.

The HARI and CNE report called for the hospital system to be restructured, including its leadership and operations, with an emphasis more focused on patient care, facilities improvements, and implementation of an electronic health records system.

This peer evaluation included site visits by CNE administrators and clinicians to all the facilities that constitute the hospital, including Zambarano, Adolph Meyer, and Regan, excluding the Benton site.

In May, the R.I. Office of Health and Human Services entered into an agreement with HARI and CNE to conduct an independent review that would take approximately 60 days.

The report reflects observations that were made by the Joint Commission, R.I. Office of Health and Human Services Secretary, Womazetta Jones’, recent assessment of the hospital:

The patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital are receiving excellent care and staff are dedicated to their work;

While some patients are appropriate for discharge to less restrictive settings, many patients continue to need Eleanor Slater’s services;

Some staffing configurations need to be reviewed;

There are leadership challenges at the hospital;

Facilities on the hospital’s campuses are in need of repair and/or present ligature risks; and

The lack of an Electronic Health Record system, and other operational issues, are challenges.

A review of the Zambarano Unit included interaction with staff and review of the charts of all 72 patients, determining that, overall, “the clinical care of the patients is high quality. The patients are treated and well cared for by the staff. The patient population is complex, presenting multiple medical and behavioral health problems.”

Immediate attention is needed for facilities improvements of the Regan 5 Unit “to eliminate ligature risks. This will potentially achieve staffing cost savings and/or permit the reallocation of staff to other direct care functions. Consideration for expanding services to allow the unit to function as a comprehensive long-term acute care hospital is suggested.”

The report’s assessment of the Regan 4 & Adolph Meyer Behavorial Health site noted that “expertise of the existing professional staff should be leveraged for both program design and staff training around therapeutic interactions. A well-designed therapeutic environment will serve to reduce acuity while reducing overall staff burden and/or costs.”

The conclusion was that care at the hospital “is of high clinical quality. The staff is dedicated and seems to become a part of the individual patient’s family. Their work is commendable and merits recognition to reassure all Rhode Islanders that these patients are in good hands.”

Kerri White, spokesman for R.I. Office of Health and Human Services, said, “The findings of the report will help shape both immediate actions and the governor’s future plans for Eleanor Slater Hospital.”

During Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s press conference on June 30, Secretary Jones recommended 70 specific changes to the hospital’s network, which encompasses four state-run hospitals. The changes are designed to address immediate, as well as midrange goals to improve hospital operations.

Jones said she encountered resistance from leadership personnel over the course of her 60-day review of the hospital’s operations. She did not name the individuals but referred the matter to state human resources officials.

Several officials have resigned from the hospital over the past few months.

A. Kathryn Power, who served as director of the R.I. Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, And Hospitals, resigned on April 9. Power previously served as director of BHDDH from 1993 to 2003, and was reappointed by former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in January of 2020.

Jennifer White, who served as the CFO of the BHDDH, and as the interim CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned on June 10. She had raised issues about the state’s billing practices.

Dr. Brian Daly, chief medical officer at Eleanor Slater Hospital and its parent agency, the BHDDH, submitted his resignation on July 1. He had served in the role since 2018.

The BHDDH is under the new leadership of former Landmark Medical Center executive Richard Charest, who is serving as its director.

On Thursday, the state submitted a corrective action plan to the Joint Commission, a national nonprofit agency that is threatening to revoke accreditation of the hospital.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.