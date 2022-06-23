Harry & Bessie Winkler House in Providence sells for $1.56M

PROVIDENCE – A single-family colonial home on the East Side was recently sold for $1.56 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

Known as the Harry & Bessie Winkler House, the 2,688-square-foot home at 270 Freeman Parkway was built in 1928 and includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Although the home was renovated in 2010, with further updates made in 2019, the original architectural details were preserved and modern amenities were added, according to the real estate firm.

The first floor features a chef’s kitchen with white marble, a front-to-back living room with a large, Regency-carved mantle fireplace, applied moldings and curved windows; and a sunroom with oversized windows, marble floors and French doors that open to the backyard and patio space, according to Residential Properties.

A second-floor primary suite features a chevron-tiled, white-quartz bath, with two additional bedrooms and a laundry area. Two offices and a full bath are located on the third floor, while the lower level offers a media room, lounge, a half-bath and a wet bar, the real estate firm said.

The home, which also features a detached two-car garage with a storage loft, was last assessed to be worth $1.08 million in 2022 by the city. It was purchased by John Henry Sheehan IV and Kathryn Allred Sheehan on June 8, according to property records made available by the city.

