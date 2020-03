Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Margaret Hartigan found a lot to like about Providence. Hartigan, the co-founder and CEO of the financial-technology company Marstone Inc., is a New Hampshire native but had spent lots of time in Providence as a Brown University student, graduating in 1997. “It’s an unusual city, given its size,” Hartigan said of Providence. “There’s an incredible…