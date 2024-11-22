Has remote work boosted productivity at your business or nonprofit?

It’s been more than four years since the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly created millions of remote workers in nearly every industry. The pandemic is over but many companies are still searching for the right mix between remote and in-office work.

Amazon.com Inc., the country’s second-largest private employer, has ordered employees to return to Amazon offices five days a week starting in January. The company says it’s found it is easier for workers to collaborate, brainstorm and learn in the office.

In Rhode Island many companies, including CVS Health Corp., say they are committed to a hybrid model, with workers splitting their time between home and office.

More than 1 out of every 4 companies in the technology, finance and accounting sectors offer a hybrid workplace, according to a national survey conducted in the second quarter of this year by global human resources firm Robert Half International Inc.

That rate drops to 1 in 10 companies offering a hybrid workplace in the health care sector.

Robert Half found that postings for fully in-office jobs dropped from 83% in the first quarter of 2023 to 69% a year later. Meanwhile, job advertisements for hybrid jobs doubled from 9% to 18% over the same period, and fully remote job postings went from 7% to 11%.