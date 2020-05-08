Has your attitude about shopping at the physical locations of local businesses permanently changed due to COVID-19?

Gov. Gina M. Raimondo is lifting the stay-at-home order on Saturday and allowing some nonessential businesses to reopen or expand some services, with restrictions.

The move is part of a phased reopening of the state’s economy. Limits on crowd sizes and other restrictions on many business operations are still in place.

How big an effect has the COVID-19 pandemic had on your long-term shopping plans? Are you ready to permanently rely on online shopping and home delivery for most or all of your nonemergency needs?

Or do you miss touching and seeing the merchandise before you pay for it and looking forward to resuming your old shopping habits?

