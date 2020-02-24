PROVIDENCE – Five Hasbro Children’s Hospital employees were honored this month as Brite Lites for the impact they’ve had on young patients and their families.

The honorees were selected from more than 55 employees who were nominated by patients and families.

“Hasbro Children’s Hospital is more than just a hospital; it is a place committed to the long- and short-term care and well-being of every patient, as well as their families,” said Dr. John Murphy, president of Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital. “From nurses and physicians to administrators and patient experience staff, our goal is always to provide the best expertise, knowledge, compassion and respect to each child.”

Brite Lite winners for 2019 are:

Cynthia Donnelly, a registered nurse who works in pediatric intensive care.

Sarah Ferszt, a clinical social worker.

Dr. James Ziegler, a pediatric cardiologist.

Ari Vera, a greeter who works with Valet Parking New England.

Deborah Nordahl, a registered nurse who works on Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s fifth floor.

Nemo, a therapy dog who visits patients and families in Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s palliative care unit, was named an honorary Brite Lite. Nemo works with his handler Tara Brown, a nurse practitioner.