Hasbro Children’s Hospital primary care centers receive national honor

PROVIDENCE – Three primary care centers run by Hasbro Children’s Hospital have earned top honors from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The Hasbro Children’s Pediatric Primary Care, the Medicine-Pediatric Primary Care and the Adolescent Primary Care centers all received Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition from the committee.

The designation is awarded to providers that create a medical home for patients by making use of teamwork and technology to improve care and lower costs. Coordinated care from the resulting network of physicians has been shown to benefit patients, research cited by the committee shows.

“Our team is extremely proud to have achieved this designation. It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, coordinated primary care to patients of all ages,” said Dr. Phyllis Dennery, pediatrician-in-chief and medical director of Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The Hasbro Children’s Primary Care and Medicine-Pediatric Primary Care centers both first received medical home recognition from the committee in 2018.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.