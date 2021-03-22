Hasbro Children’s Hospital to take part in international sepsis study

PROVIDENCE – An international comparison study on fluids used to treat sepsis in children now includes Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Hasbro plans to enroll patients in the PRoMPT BOLUS study this spring.

The study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, seeks to determine whether normal saline or balanced fluids are more effective at treating sepsis.

At Hasbro, all patients with sepsis, a potentially deadly inflammatory response to infection that requires immediate treatment, will be enrolled in the study through an “exception from informed consent” clause that is approved for certain clinical trials by the Food & Drug Administration.

Eligible patients must be between 6 months and 18 years old and show symptoms of sepsis. Kids enrolled in the study will receive either normal saline or balanced fluids, both of which are salt water solutions with electrolytes.

Balanced fluids contain more electrolytes and slightly less sodium and chloride than normal saline.

Both types of fluids are commonly used to treat sepsis, and both are currently in use at Hasbro.

Dr. Susan Duffy, who works in Hasbro’s emergency department, and Dr. Ranna Rozenfeld of the hospital’s intensive care unit will lead the study at Hasbro.

“We are excited to be a part of this international effort to better define the care of pediatric sepsis,” Duffy said.

About 8,800 patients are expected to be enrolled worldwide.

Families who do not wish to participate may complete an online form at https://redcap.chop.edu/surveys/?s=77XTXLXMRF.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.