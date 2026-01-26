Hasbro Children’s Hospital wins national nursing award

PROVIDENCE – The Children’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital has won a Silver Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

This is the second year in a row that the hospital has received the award.

Hospital units are evaluated for the award based on patient outcomes, nursing workforce and work environment. The association awards the honors at gold, silver and bronze levels.

Hasbro submitted data on infection prevention, high-risk interventions, staffing and workforce retention for award consideration. The hospital also provided narrative descriptions of interventions, care delivery, workplace culture and an annual survey of bedside nurses.

“This marks the second consecutive year Hasbro Children’s has earned the Beacon Award under AACN’s newer annual designation process,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations at Hasbro Children’s, as well as president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “This designation is acknowledgement of our PICU team’s passion for excellence and providing our patients with the best high-quality, patient- and family-centered care.”

Michaela Vieira, a nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and application lead, said the designation is the result of combined individual and team efforts.

“We care about every child and family member we treat as though they are our own, providing support and encouragement every step of the way,” Vieira said. “We care for the sickest children across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. It’s a difficult job at times, but one of the most rewarding.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.