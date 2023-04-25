Hasbro enters licensing agreement with Mattel tied to summer films

PAWTUCKET – Barbie, Hot Wheels, Monopoly and UNO are set to embark on a new friendship.

Hasbro Inc. and Mattel Inc. announced Tuesday that the two toy company rivals have entered a multiyear licensing agreement to create co-branded toys and games to coincide with the summer movie season.

Hasbro will create Barbie-branded Monopoly games launching in fall 2023. Mattel will produce Transformers-branded UNO games slated for release later this year and Transformers-branded Hot Wheels vehicles set to debut in early 2024.

The new collaboration is being launched against the backdrop of two theatrical releases this summer – Hasbro’s “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” from Paramount Pictures Corp. on June 9 and Mattel’s “Barbie” from Warner Bros. on July 21.

“We are excited to pair some of the most popular brands together for the first time,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president of entertainment partnerships at Mattel. “This collaboration features world-class IP, celebrates the timeless appeal of these brands, and creates unique play opportunities for fans.”

Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO and Monopoly are the top-selling brands globally in their respective categories of dolls, vehicles, and board games, according to Circana/Retail Tracking Service.

“With the major theatrical releases of the Transformers and Barbie movies in summer 2023, we’re excited to bring brand-new play experiences to fans, families, and movie and toy lovers all around the world,” said Casey Collins, Hasbro’s president of global licensed consumer products and business development. “Working with iconic brands in pop culture truly showcases our strategy in action, as we continue to expand our product experiences for audiences everywhere.”

In January 2022, Hasbro lost the licensing rights for Disney’s princess lineup, including “Frozen” to Mattel.

Hasbro won the rights for the “Frozen” and princess products in 2014. Disney released “Frozen” in movie theaters in November 2013, and it became an instant success. “Frozen” and the sequel, “Frozen II,” are in the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time.