Hasbro expands board of directors with former Nintendo leader

By
-
DOUG BOWSER, retired president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America Inc. has joined Hasbro Inc.’s board of directors. / COURTESY BUSINESS WIRE

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has added the former leader of Nintendo in America to its board of directors, the company announced Tuesday.  Doug Bowser, retired president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America Inc. and Carla Vernón, the CEO of The Honest Company Inc., have each joined the toymaker’s board of directors. “We are delighted

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR