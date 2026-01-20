Hasbro expands board of directors with former Nintendo leader

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has added the former leader of Nintendo in America to its board of directors, the company announced Tuesday.

Doug Bowser, retired president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America Inc. and Carla Vernón, the CEO of The Honest Company Inc., have each

joined the toymaker's board of directors.

“We are delighted to have [Bowser] and [Vernón] join our seasoned and dynamic board of directors,” said Rich Stoddart, chairman of Hasbro's board of directors. “Doug and Carla bring extensive leadership experience across consumer brands and franchise management. Their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as Hasbro continues to execute its long-term innovation and growth strategy.”

Bowser previously served in various leadership roles for Nintendo of America for over a decade, including as president and chief operating officer from April 2019 until his recent retirement.

Bowser also served as an executive officer of Nintendo in Kyoto, Japan, collaborating closely with NCL and Nintendo of Europe executives to align on worldwide initiatives. Prior to Nintendo, Bowser spent eight years at Electronic Arts, most recently as vice president of global business planning, and 23 years at Procter & Gamble in various sales leadership roles.

“Doug and Carla bring deep expertise in building iconic brands, creating meaningful consumer experiences, and driving innovation and transformation across their respective industries,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “Their leadership will be invaluable as we continue to execute our ‘Playing To Win’ strategy and deliver extraordinary play experiences to fans around the world.”

Vernón has served as CEO of The Honest Co. Inc. since January 2023. Prior to joining Honest, Vernón was vice president of Consumables Categories at Amazon, where she had purchase and licensing, supply chain and technology responsibility for everyday essentials categories across Amazon.com. Before joining Amazon, Carla was a corporate office and operating unit president at General Mills, where she was recognized for her business transformation, brand building and growth of iconic brands including Cheerios, Annie’s, Nature Valley and Larabar.

On Sept. 8, Hasbro officially announced it plans to move to the Seaport District in Boston at 400 Summer St., ending speculation that had been ongoing since fall 2024.

The new space in Boston will house at least 700 full-time Hasbro employees. The company expects the full transition from Rhode Island to Boston to be completed by the end of 2026.

[caption id="attachment_514297" align="alignleft" width="200"]CARLA VERNÓN, the CEO of The Honest Co. Inc., has joined Hasbro Inc.’s board of directors. /COURTESY BUSINESS WIRE[/caption]