Hasbro expands Nerf Sports products internationally through new partnership

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc., through a new partnership with a Massachusetts sporting goods manufacturer and retailer, will expand its Nerf Sports production and distribution globally, the companies announced this week.

The new licensing agreement with Stoughton, Mass.-based Franklin Sports will enable the Pawtucket company to expand its current distribution of Nerf Sports products while adding new innovations to the line, according to the announcement.

Though the licensure agreement was just announced on March 6, Hasbro’s relationship with Franklin Sports dates back to 2021, said Jess Richardson, vice president of global toys and games, and licensed consumer products at Hasbro.

“Franklin has proven to deliver successful ranges of Nerf Sports products, and we are excited to deepen our collaboration through a long-term strategic partnership to create even more quality products,” Richardson said. “We think this deal will further help us unlock Nerf’s full potential in the sports category for fans across the globe, and we can’t wait to unveil what’s to come with the exciting new line of products.”

Hasbro has offered the Nerf line of products for more than 50 years.

Under the agreement, Franklin Sports will oversee the development, manufacturing and distribution of a number of Nerf Sports franchise products, including the Vortex, Pro Grip, Nerfhoop and Weather Blitz footballs. Franklin Sports will also take over as master licensee for Nerf Sports.

In a statement, Franklin Sports President Adam Franklin said the deal will allow the company “to grow our distribution, promoting active play and bringing the power of NERF to kids everywhere.”

Franklin Sports was founded more than 75 years ago and offers 10,000-plus sporting products. It also has official partnerships with Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League, as well as hundreds of professional athletes, the company said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.