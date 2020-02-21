Hasbro extends deal with Disney for Star Wars and Marvel merchandising

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has reached a deal with The Walt Disney Co. to renew Hasbro’s merchandise rights to the Star Wars and Marvel entertainment properties, the companies announced Friday.

Extensions of merchandising rights to both franchises were said to be span multiple years. The deals cover both toys and game rights to both franchisees.

The rights include entertainment released during the terms for the franchises, including all film and TV, as well as properties from Walt Disney’s Disney+ streaming platform, which includes the extremely popular character known as “Baby Yoda,” from the streaming series “The Mandalorian.”

Disney unveiled its new Star Wars toys Thursday at the New York Toy Fair trade show, including an animatronic Baby Yoda toy made by Hasbro that is retailing for $60.

The rights to Marvel franchising was said to cover over 8,000 characters, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Black Panther, the companies said.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.