Hasbro film production company shutting down UK theatrical business

PROVIDENCE – Entertainment One, the film production company of Hasbro Inc., is shutting down its United Kingdom theatrical business, as the toy and entertainment company continues to cut costs, according to multiple news reports.

Pawtucket-based Hasbro did confirm the closure with Deadline, Variety and Screen Daily, but did not offer details on which jobs will be cut.

The U.K. cuts follow Hasbro cutting 20% of its Entertainment One film production workforce on June 23. Both are part of the 1,000 jobs being eliminated companywide that Hasbro first announced on Jan. 26, according to news reports. Hasbro told Providence Business News in January it was cutting jobs this year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The company said at the time the layoffs amount to 15% of its global, full-time workforce, with only a “small percentage” of those jobs being cut in Rhode Island.

When the layoffs were announced, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said that the toymaker will “focus on fewer, bigger brands; gaming; digital; and our rapidly growing direct to consumer and licensing businesses.

“The elimination of these positions will impact many loyal Hasbro employees, and we do not undertake this process lightly,” Cocks said in the statement. “However, the changes are necessary to return our business to a competitive, industry-leading position and to provide the foundation for future success.”

Hasbro bought Entertainment One for about $4 billion in 2019 to expand into the infant and preschool market by gaining access to popular TV shows such as “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks.”

On Nov. 17, Hasbro announced it was selling part of its Entertainment One film and TV production and distribution unit.

Hasbro announced on April 24 that it has entered into a multiyear licensing agreement with Mattel Inc. to create co-branded toys and games to coincide with the summer movie season.

On April 27, Hasbro reported a loss of $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a profit of $61.2 million in the 2022 first quarter.

Cocks said the company has made progress in implementing its Blueprint 2.0 strategy, including heightening the company’s focus on high-growth, high-profit categories while improving its cost structure and adding talented executives to its leadership team.

“First quarter results came in ahead of our expectations and position Hasbro to meet our full-year financial targets,” Cocks said in an April 27 statement. “The global Hasbro team continues to execute our strategy to unlock the value of our rich IP library across our growth priorities including in gaming, direct-to-consumer and licensing.”

Hasbro will announce its second quarter earnings on Aug. 3.