Hasbro Hospital’s 2025 Heroes Ball raises $1.25M

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children’s Hospital’s signature event once again raised seven figures to support the Brown University Health-owned entity.
Brown University Health announced Monday that Hasbro Hospital’s “Heroes Ball” held March 8 at the R.I. Convention Center raised more than $1.25 million. That amount is the second-most the event has raised in its history.
Back in 2022, the Heroes Ball brought in a record $1.3 million
for Hasbro Hospital.
Brown University Health said Monday the amount raised from this year’s Heroes Ball includes $390,000 during a special fund-a-need in support of pediatric pulmonary care. Hasbro Inc. also provided a $50,000 matching contribution during the special event, as well, the health care organization said.
More than 600 people attended the March 8 event.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.