Hasbro Hospital’s 2025 Heroes Ball raises $1.25M

JASPER CASEY, 6, at left, joined professional auctioneer Tom Stebbins on stage during the 2025 Heroes Ball supporting Hasbro Children's Hospital. The March 8 event raised more than $1.25 million. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Hasbro Children's Hospital's signature event once again raised seven figures to support the Brown University Health-owned entity. Brown University Health announced Monday that Hasbro Hospital's "Heroes Ball" held March 8 at the R.I. Convention Center raised more than $1.25 million. That amount is the second-most the event has raised in its history.

