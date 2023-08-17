Hasbro launches new entertainment division

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. launched a new entertainment division on Wednesday, weeks after the company sold its eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate for $500 million.

The new division will bring the company’s existing film, television, animation and digital businesses under one umbrella. The company says it’s another step forward in its Blueprint 2.0 strategy, which includes heightening its focus on high-growth, high-profit categories while improving its cost structure and adding talented executives to its leadership team.

“Entertainment is core to Hasbro’s strategy and its mission to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play,” said Tim Kilpin, president of Hasbro’s toy, licensing and entertainment. “Audiences can count on Hasbro to keep creating compelling and fun entertainment that brings to life our wide array of iconic brands, including Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Transformers, reaching audiences through varied platforms in ways that resonate in today’s fast-paced world.”

Olivier Dumont will serve as president of Hasbro Entertainment, with Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano serving as head of film and head of television, respectively.

Foreman and Marano were primarily focused on Hasbro IP projects while at eOne and will continue this work in their expanded roles.

Hasbro purchased Entertainment One Ltd. in 2019 in an all-cash deal valued at about $4 billion. At the time, Hasbro was interested in eOne’s preschool brands, which included Peppa Pig and PJ Masks. Hasbro still has access to Peppa Pig and PJ Masks because it retained ownership of the eOne family brands division.

On July 21, eOne shut down its United Kingdom theatrical business after Hasbro cut 20% of its Entertainment One film production workforce on June 23. Both were part of the 1,000 jobs being eliminated companywide that Hasbro first announced on Jan. 26, according to news reports. Hasbro told Providence Business News in January it was cutting jobs this year to save up to $300 million annually by 2025.

The company said at the time the layoffs amounted to 15% of its global, full-time workforce, with only a “small percentage” of those jobs being cut in Rhode Island.

On Aug. 3, Hasbro reported a second-quarter loss of $235 million, after reporting a $142 million Q2 profit in 2022.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)