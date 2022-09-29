Hasbro launches new Goldner Center for Transforming Futures to support community initiatives

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. is launching a new center named after its late chairman and CEO that will help support social impacts in the community both locally and around the country.

The international toy company announced Thursday the Brian Goldner Center for Transforming Futures will be established. The center, Hasbro says, will be funded by a $2.5 million contribution from the Hasbro Foundation and provide multi-year social impact investments with a sole mission of transforming and uplifting lives. Those investments will be managed out of Hasbro’s Pawtucket headquarters, according to the company.

Goldner, who in 2008 became Hasbro’s CEO and its chairman in 2015, died last October at age 58 after a battle with cancer. Hasbro said the late Goldner during his tenure expanded Hasbro’s focus beyond just toys, games and entertainment. The company said Golder was passionate about mentoring others and improving systems of care for vulnerable members of society.

Hasbro says the center’s investments will support three nonprofits that were significant to Goldner. The Brian Goldner Student Support Fund with Year Up will provide young adults ages 18-29 with job training and corporate internships to connect them with career opportunities, Hasbro said.

Year Up is a national nonprofit with a Providence office on Fountain Street, where the Goldner Student Support Fund will be established, Hasbro said. Hasbro also said the fund will play a vital role in aiding Year Up students seeking emergency assistance with medical bills, rent, car repairs and other expenses so that they can remain enrolled in the program.

The Brian Goldner Storytelling Fellowship at the Ghetto Film School, Hasbro said, will provide underrepresented artists in New York, Los Angeles and London the chance to enter the film industry via a 30-month visual storytelling course. Funding for this program will support young artists pursuing an entertainment career, the company said.

The Brian Goldner Flights of Hope with Angel Flight Northeast, based in North Andover, Mass., will provide children and adults free air and ground transportation for them to receive lifesaving medical treatment across the U.S. The Hasbro Foundation will support Angel Flight Northeast for five years to fly patients in Goldner’s honor, Hasbro said.

In a statement, Barbara Goldner, the late chairman and CEO’s widow, said the opportunity to bring joy and laughter to children and families around the world is what her husband enjoyed the most in leading Hasbro.

“Our family is truly touched that Hasbro is launching the Brian Goldner Center for Transforming Futures to honor his legacy and continue advancing the causes that were most important to him,” she said.

