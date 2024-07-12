Hasbro makes 3 senior appointments focus on supply chain, digital transformation

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. on Friday announced three senior appointments to build on the company’s digital transformation and ongoing turnaround efforts. Dan Shull will join the toy company as chief digital information officer, Stephanie Beal has been promoted to chief supply chain officer and Dan Rawson is taking on an expanded role overseeing direct and

Dan Shull will join the toy company as chief digital information officer, Stephanie Beal has been promoted to chief supply chain officer and Dan Rawson is taking on an expanded role overseeing direct and e-commerce, as well as continuing as global play lead for Dungeons & Dragons and role-playing games.

Beal and Rawson’s new roles are effective immediately, and Shull will join the company on July 15.

“We are happy to celebrate Stephanie Beal’s and Dan Rawson’s new roles,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “They each bring strong capabilities, insights, and digital-first mindsets that will propel Hasbro forward as we continue to meet fans where they are and deliver magical play experiences across platforms.”

In his newly created role with Hasbro, Shull will oversee Hasbro’s digital and information technology strategy, using the latest technology to drive efficiency and improved ways of working, the company said. Shull brings 25 years of Fortune 500 industry experience to Hasbro, previously serving as chief technology officer at REI. He also held executive positions at Signet, Nike and Borders Books.

Beal will take over as chief supply chain officer from Shane Azzi, who is departing Hasbro at the end of July to pursue a new opportunity. Beal joined Hasbro in 2022 and has been an integral leader on the supply chain team. Most recently, she led a significant system transformation to digitize planning processes across the business, enabling teams to be more responsive and agile. Prior to joining Hasbro, Beal held leadership positions at Kimberly-Clark, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Unilever.

Rawson will extend his role at the company to lead Hasbro Direct, inclusive of Hasbro Pulse and other direct-to-consumer digital strategies. He already manages D&D Beyond, Hasbro’s largest direct-to-consumer platform, with over 18 million lifetime registered users. In his expanded role, Rawson will help grow Hasbro Pulse as a fan destination and community, particularly as Hasbro expands its footprint in the adult collector market.

A former Marine Corps captain, Rawson has led the development and operations of e-commerce and software-as-a-service businesses at companies such as Amazon and Microsoft, in addition to having impressive leadership stints at leading e-commerce companies Flipkart and Coupang in India and South Korea, respectively.

