Hasbro names Hight president of Wizards of the Coast

By
-
JOHN HIGHT, a former executive with Blizzard Entertainment, has been named president of the Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – John Hight, a former executive with Blizzard Entertainment, has been named president of the Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, Hasbro Inc. announced Thursday.  Hight will succeed Cynthia Williams, who resigned from the company on April 26.  “I admire John’s career focus on fostering community. He is a true embodiment of our

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR