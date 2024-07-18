Hasbro names Hight president of Wizards of the Coast

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – John Hight, a former executive with Blizzard Entertainment, has been named president of the Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming, Hasbro Inc. announced Thursday.

“I admire John’s career focus on fostering community. He is a true embodiment of our mission to bring people together through play,” said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks. “John’s love of D&D [Dungeons & Dragons] and Magic: The Gathering, combined with his leadership in video games, will be crucial as we expand our digital offerings to deliver what our fans crave.”

During his 12 years at Blizzard Entertainment, Hight oversaw all development and commercial activities for World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Warcraft Rumble. He directed development efforts for multiple World of Warcraft expansions, Diablo III: Reaper of Souls and Diablo III on console.

Hight’s role with Hasbro will include oversight of the company’s network of gaming studios and digital licensing agreements. He will also lead strategy for Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons while driving continued global growth for the division and uncovering new storytelling tabletop and digital experiences.

Also on Thursday, Hasbro announced the return of Holly Barbacovi to the company who will take on the role of chief people officer. She previously served as Wizards of the Coast’s vice president of human resources from 2016 to 2020.

Most recently, Barbacovi served as chief operating officer for Bungie.

"I am thrilled to welcome Holly back to Hasbro," Cocks said. "Those who worked alongside her at Wizards of the Coast will remember her curiosity and courageous leadership. Her pragmatic approach to human resources will be invaluable as we cultivate a dynamic work environment that promotes joy and community."

[caption id="attachment_472366" align="alignleft" width="232"]HASBRO INC. on Thursday announced the return of Holly Barbacovi, who will take on the role of chief people officer. She previously served as Wizards of the Coast’s vice president of human resources from 2016 to 2020. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.[/caption]