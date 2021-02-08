Hasbro posts $222.5M profit in 2020, down nearly 36% from year before

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. earned a profit of $222.5 million in 2020, a 35.7% decline year over year, the company reported Monday.

Revenue totaled $5.5 billion, an 8% decline year over year.

Earnings per share for the year were $1.62 per share, compared with $2.51 one year prior.

The company said that its full-year operations were impacted by COVID-19-related shutdowns globally at retail, in manufacturing and in live-action entertainment.

“Our teams successfully drove demand for several product categories across our portfolio including our entire gaming portfolio from Wizards of the Coast brands to face-to-face gaming. They found ways to reach the global consumer despite retail closures throughout the year, delivering over $1 billion in ecomm revenues for the first time,” said Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chairman and CEO. “We leveraged our global supply chain capabilities and our evolving geographic manufacturing supplier base to get products made and distributed. We integrated our acquisition of eOne and while live-action TV and film production was limited, we made substantial progress developing Hasbro IP for storytelling that we believe will lead to enhanced revenues and earnings power from Hasbro brands from multiple income streams.”

The company’s franchise brands segment revenue totaled $2.3 billion for 2020, a 5% decline year over year.

Partners brands revenue declined 12% year over year to $1.1 billion.

Hasbro gaming segment revenue totaled $814.8 million, a 15% increase year over year

The company’s emerging brands revenue declined 17% year over year to $480.4 million

Hasbro’s TV/film/entertainment segment reported a $804.8 million revenue, a 21% decline year over year.

Fourth quarter profit totaled $105.2 million, a 10% increase year over year. Revenue for the quarter totaled $1.7 billion, a rise of 4% from one year prior. The company said sales were boosted by growth in sales of Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, and Nerf products, sales of products for LucasFilm’s “Star Wars” and “The Mandalorian,” as well as strong sales of Dungeons & Dragons products. Sales for the quarter were offset by a decline in “Frozen 2” product revenue, Hasbro said.

“Importantly, we focused on our numerous communities, including our most important Hasbro community of employees worldwide and their families,” said Goldner. “This emphasis included engaging on critically important issues of racial equality and justice, and a company-wide re-commitment to diversity, inclusion, and engagement. We are on strong footing to grow in 2021 as we continue to navigate through COVID-19 and leverage our unparalleled portfolio of brands and capabilities in consumer products, gaming and entertainment.”