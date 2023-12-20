Hasbro, Special Olympics celebrate inclusivity with Johnston students

JOHNSTON – Staffers from Hasbro Inc. and Special Olympics Rhode Island on Dec. 6 spent time at Johnston High School with about 130 public school students in town participating in various activities as part of the toy company’s day of service called Global Day of Joy.

The event, which included Hasbro staff members playing basketball, Jenga games and other activities, was part of the Johnston Public School District’s Unified Panther Experience recognizing the district’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Earlier this year, JPSD gained national recognition as four of its schools earned a spot in Special Olympics’ Class of 2023 National Banner Unified Champion Schools, Special Olympics said. Such recognition focuses on unified sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement to bring together students with and without intellectual disabilities, the organization said.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the Johnston Public School District and its students for their exceptional commitment to embedding inclusion into their daily lives,” Special Olympics Rhode Island CEO and President Edwin R. Pacheco said in a statement. “The decision by Hasbro to dedicate executives and staff to spend Global Day of Joy with these students underscores the remarkable dedication of the entire student body towards creating an inclusive culture.”

