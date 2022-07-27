Hasbro to use 3D printing technology for customizable ‘Selfie’ figures

PAWTUCKET – A new team-up between Hasbro Inc. and Somerville, Mass.-based technology developer and manufacturer Formlabs will allow fans to reimagine themselves as action figures.

Through Hasbro’s upcoming “Selfie Series,” customers can order a figure sporting their own likeness and wearing the gear of characters from popular franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.

In an announcement, Hasbro executives said the series will be the first in a planned product line focused on customization.

“Hasbro Selfie Series is giving us a new way to engage with the fans,” said Kwamina Crankson, general manager and senior vice president of Hasbro Direct. “We are just scratching the surface when it comes to customization, and we’re excited to see where this new, innovative platform takes us.”

Brian Chapman, president of design, development and innovation at Hasbro, said the company has “done extensive research to truly understand the fan’s ask for a personalized product.”

U.S. customers 16 and older will be able to create a customized figure using the company’s Hasbro Pulse app.

The company previewed the new technology at San Diego Comic Con, held July 21-24, giving select customers the chance to create and preorder the figures.

Hasbro will begin shipping the customized figures in the fall.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.