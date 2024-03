Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Hasbro and its subsidiary, Wizards of the Coast, have invested nearly $1 billion into their shared gaming initiatives in the hope of building off the success of Larian Studios' role-playing video game “Baldur’s Gate 3” and brands Dungeons and Dragons and Monopoly, according to a report from the website GameSpoton March 28.

Dan Ayoub, Wizards of the Coast head of digital product development, told the video-game review and news site that

Hasbro not only licenses its intellectual properties to third-party developers but also wants to focus on internal production.

“We’ve got a billion dollars in games being developed right now, across multiple studios across North America,” he said.

“Monopoly Go!,” created by American interactive entertainment company Scopely has surpassed $2 billion in lifetime revenue, according to the report. Also,

“Baldur’s Gate 3” which has sold 15 million units worldwide, has brought in $90 million in fees for Wizards of the Coast since it was launched on Dec. 31

Ayoub said Hasbro currently has “hundreds of people across all of these studios who are actively hiring as well.” The company is now building these studio infrastructures, so “it’s quite a large endeavor happening under the Hasbro umbrella right now,” he said.

It was unclear how much money the studios each received. Wizards of the Coast senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing Eugene Evans told the video-game newsletter Game File that Hasbro has about 40 games in development, according to the report. Projects include sci-fi role-playing game "Exodus" from Archetype Entertainment, a new G.I. Joe project from Atomic Arcade, and an untitled

Dungeons and Dragons

title from Invoke Studios.