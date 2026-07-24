Have state leaders done enough to help control rising electricity costs?

Gov. Daniel J. McKee on July 23 declared a state of emergency over rising electricity costs.

He signed an executive order seeking $28 million in emergency relief in response to proposed increases to winter electricity rates.

Rhode Island Energy has asked the R.I. Public Utilities Commission to approve a 15% increase over last winter’s “Last Resort Service” rate, effective Oct. 1. If approved by state regulators, Rhode Island Energy has estimated customers’ monthly bills would increase by roughly $12 on average.

The declaration also expands eligibility to receive the credits from only low-income households to all residential ratepayers.

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McKee has directed the R.I. Office of Energy Resources to seek permission to tap Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative reserve funds to provide the state’s more than 450,000 residential electric customers about $61 in bill credits each, according to the administration.