PROVIDENCE – Havoc Inc. expanded its capabilities in aerial and ground robotics with the acquisition of two California-based firms, the defense technology company announced Wednesday.

Havoc, which specializes in autonomous, AI-driven, and collaborative unmanned surface vessels, acquired Mavrik, a Long Beach, Calif.-based drone technology company, and Teleo, a Palo Alto, Calif.-based provider of supervised autonomy for heavy machinery.

The acquisition of both Mavrik and Teleo brings aerial, ground, and maritime autonomous platforms under Havoc’s single operational architecture, allowing them to operate together in real time, the Rhode Island company said in a news release.

“These acquisitions were driven by listening to our customers,” said Paul Lwin, co-founder and CEO of Havoc. “Across global military markets, we consistently hear the need for a single, unified system to command autonomous assets in every domain, and for those systems to operate together as a coordinated force rather than isolated platforms. With the addition of Mavrik and Teleo, we are advancing decisively toward that vision, delivering integrated collaborative autonomy across sea, air, and land while expanding Havoc’s reach into new commercial markets.”

Havoc teams will handle integration and technical alignment; however, spokesperson Andy Oare said there will be no staffing changes at either company, and all employees will be retained.

The Mavrik acquisition adds Group 1 and Group 3 unmanned aerial systems to Havoc’s platform, allowing its drones to coordinate with maritime assets using shared tasking, data and mission context.

“Mavrik builds heavy-lift drone systems for missions where scale, coordination, and reliability matter most, from logistics and disaster response to critical field operations,” said Mavrik Founder and CEO Max Owens. “Havoc’s collaborative autonomy platform is a natural complement to our work. Together, we’re expanding how autonomous systems can support essential industries.”

Meanwhile, Teleo enables fleet-scale autonomous operations of large vehicles in logistics, construction, mining and distributed mobility. Its system allows a single operator to supervise multiple machines at once.

“Teleo has demonstrated supervised autonomy in some of the world’s most demanding industrial environments,” said Teleo co-founder and CEO Vinay Shet. “By combining Teleo’s proven land-domain platform with Havoc’s collaborative autonomy architecture, we can extend fleet-scale supervision across sea, air, and land, accelerating deployment of real-world autonomous systems across both commercial and national security markets.”

Nicholas Hemmerly, co-head of investment banking at Clear Street LLC, which advised Havoc, said the acquisitions reflect a broader shift toward integrated, all-domain autonomy led by fast-moving, scalable companies.

“Defense technology is entering a new era where venture-backed innovation, advanced AI, and national security priorities are converging at unprecedented speed,” Hemmerly said. "These transactions are a clear example of how next-generation defense tech firms are reshaping the industrial base and defining the future of modern warfare.”

Havoc, founded in 2024 as HavocAI, houses its headquarters at 225 Dyer St. in Providence, and has an office at 100 Sumner St. in Boston.