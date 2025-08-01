He serves Uyghur food to build a loyal following

By
-
HOT SPOT: Chef Subat Dilmurat, owner of Jahunger LLC, a Uyghur restaurant in Providence, prepares one of his signature dishes, Jahunger Noodles.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
HOT SPOT: Chef Subat Dilmurat, owner of Jahunger LLC, a Uyghur restaurant in Providence, prepares one of his signature dishes, Jahunger Noodles.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 60th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.) When Subat Dilmurat and his wife, Nadia Paerhati, opened Providence’s Jahunger

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Underbillings vs. Overbillings: What They Reveal About Job Health and Cash Flow

In the construction industry, few documents are more closely scrutinized by lenders, sureties, and project…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display