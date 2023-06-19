Head to Toe Wellness Fair connects those in need with resources

WESTERLY – Wood River Health Services Inc. recently hosted its second annual Head to Toe Wellness Fair in early June on the Esplanade at Wilcox Park in Westerly.

Sponsored by Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and in partnership with Westerly Library and Wilcox Park, the family-friendly event connected attendees with resources from many local nonprofit organizations.

The Head to Toe Wellness Fair serves as an opportunity for community members to connect with Wood River Health’s providers and staff outside of a health care setting. Health-related information and resources were distributed by Wood River Health’s medical, dental and behavioral health services, its community resources team, and its women, infants and children department, and many community partners.

“We had beautiful weather and a fantastic turnout at this year’s wellness fair,” said Alison Croke, CEO and president of the nonprofit Wood River Health. “We were delighted to partner with Westerly Library and Wilcox Park this year because it enabled our staff and our community partners to distribute tools and resources to a much broader audience and engage with more people.”

- Advertisement -

Neighborhood Health, a not-for-profit health maintenance organization, sponsored the June 1 event and was on-site to provide resources and answer questions about its medical plans.

“Our community outreach team loves to participate in events like the Head to Toe Wellness Fair. How exciting for Wood River Health to celebrate year two with the community in a beautiful public space,” said Brenda Seagrave-Whittle, chief marketing officer of Neighborhood Health. “Like Wood River, Neighborhood is committed to ensuring Rhode Islanders have access to wellness information and community resources to support their health – whether that’s related to medical, behavioral or social needs – it is why we’re pleased to sponsor the Head to Toe Wellness Fair again this year.”

Participating organizations included Chariho Youth Task Force; Gateway Healthcare; Genoa Healthcare; Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds of Washington County; Jonnycake Center of Westerly; Marigold Health; Kara Marziali, who is the author of the book “Kara Koala and Her Kaleidoscope of Feelings”; the Mental Health Association of Rhode Island; Ocean Community YMCA; the Hopkinton Police Department’s certified compassion dog officer, Raymond Frank; Olean Center; PACE Organization of Rhode Island; Parents as Teachers (Westerly Public Schools); Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center; Ray of Hope; Rhode Island Regional Coalition; Rhode Island Center Assisting Those In Need; UnitedHealthcare; RIte Smiles; and the Westerly Land Trust.