Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will be home to some of the most premium luxury spaces to watch a sporting event. Be the hero of your business by providing a once-in-a-lifetime experience you can’t get anywhere else.

Starting in April, Rhode Island will have a state-of-the-art venue for events that will give local businesses a new opportunity to network in a unique environment.

Businesses of all sizes will be able to take advantage of customizable options for employee incentives, company outings and networking opportunities.

Luxury Suites at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing provide the most VIP experience while being a part of the action. These spacious areas boast unmatched views of the field, providing ultimate comfort and luxury all in one that put you and your business in a different class.

Your guests will enjoy a spacious, private, climate-controlled environment with elevated seating and panoramic views of the field and Seekonk River. With indoor and outdoor space just 11 rows from the field, there is a comfortable seat for everyone in your party.

No detail is overlooked with personalized concierge service, in-suite TVs, and a dedicated VIP entrance to all 18 RIFC home games.

With Loge Boxes at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing, you will find a perfect view of the field from your own private 12-person box. Enjoy an open-air premium space on the main concourse. Experience exclusivity while feeling like you are part of the action from the best vantage point. The main concourse location provides prime access to concession stands and restrooms. All Loge Boxes include all-inclusive Drink Packages and add-on catering options for gamedays.

Enjoy all the Rhode Island FC Season Ticket Member benefits with Luxury Suites and Log Boxes, including merchandise discounts, exclusive RIFC team events, priority playoff access, presales for stadium events and more!

The Stadium at Tidewater Landing has many options to help your company plan for this brand-new business resource available in 2025. Whether looking to network or host your own gathering, the world-class destination on Pawtucket’s riverfront has the perfect package to make your event memorable. Visit rhodeislandfc.com to learn more, or contact Rhode Island FC (tickets@rhodeislandfc.com; 401-955-7432) to speak to a representative!