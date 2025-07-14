Healey earns American Lung Association Medical Honoree Award

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Terrance Healey, director of thoracic radiology at Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc., recently earned the American Lung Association’s Medical Honoree Award.

Healey was honored with the award during the association’s annual Lung Force Walk, which was held June 21 in Providence.

The award acknowledges Healey’s commitment to lung health advocacy in the state.

“I’m honored to be recognized as the American Lung Association’s Medical Honoree at this year’s Lung Force Walk,” Healey said. “The American Lung Association plays a vital role in raising awareness and advancing advocacy around lung cancer prevention and treatment. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues at RIMI in supporting this important cause as we remain committed to improving lung health for all Rhode Islanders.”

