Health care equipment distributor CME signs 3-year contract with Magnet Group

WARWICK – CME Corp., a distributor of health care equipment to hospitals, physicians’ offices, government facilities and other clients, has been added as a provider by Magnet Group.
Based in Pennsylvania, Magnet Group is a 9,000-member buying cooperative founded in 1979, according to a CME Corp. announcement.
The organization’s three-year contract extends through December of 2023. Magnet Group members include health care organizations, municipalities and universities, which will have access to CME’s 2 million products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. CME services include receiving, inspecting, warehousing, assembly and installation, according to a news release, along with biomedical services and asset tagging repairs, if needed.
“This new contract with Magnet Group comes at a time when health care organizations are scrambling to acquire more medical equipment than ever before,” said Don Boone, director of national contracts for CME, which is based in Warwick. “Together, CME and Magnet Group can bring down their costs and provide unmatched logistical efficiencies.”
“Further, our industry has seen that biomedical technicians are at a premium and the ability to access our CME experts will be a tremendous asset for Magnet Group members,” Boone added.
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
