Health care panel: Team approach needed to make system fixes

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SEARCH FOR SOLUTIONS: Joseph Trunzo, left, associate director of Bryant University’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences, participates in a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ Health Care Summit at Providence Marriott Downtown on April 2. The panel talks about ways to deal with the state’s health care woes. Also on the panel are, from left, Dr. Christopher Ottiano, interim chief medical officer and medical director at Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island; Linda Hurley, CODAC Inc. CEO and president; and Meghan Grady, Meals on Wheels of RI Inc. executive director.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
SEARCH FOR SOLUTIONS: Joseph Trunzo, left, associate director of Bryant University’s School of Health and Behavioral Sciences, participates in a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ Health Care Summit at Providence Marriott Downtown on April 2. The panel talks about ways to deal with the state’s health care woes. Also on the panel are, from left, Dr. Christopher Ottiano, interim chief medical officer and medical director at Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island; Linda Hurley, CODAC Inc. CEO and president; and Meghan Grady, Meals on Wheels of RI Inc. executive director.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

It doesn’t take a clinical degree to diagnose why Rhode Island has difficulty retaining health care providers who completed their education in the Ocean State. Rhode Island notoriously lags its neighboring states by about 20% in reimbursement rates across medical services. And with degree programs that easily surpass $100,000 in tuition for doctors and mid-level

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