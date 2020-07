Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Care New England Health System has recovered from a cyberattack that knocked out its website, email and other internal systems for a week late last month, but the incident illustrates that cybercriminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to step up attacks against health care providers. Some “phishing” campaigns have used emails that appear…