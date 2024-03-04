Health care union opposes Centurion’s proposed purchase of CharterCARE

Updated 4:40 p.m.

By
-
UNITED NURSES AND ALLIED PROFESSIONALS, a union representing almost 1,000 employees at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and Prospect Home Health and Hospice have announced their opposition to Centurion Foundation’s proposal to purchase the facilities from Prospect Medical Holdings./COURTESY OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL.

PROVIDENCE – United Nurses and Allied Professionals, a union representing almost 1,000 employees at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and Prospect Home Health and Hospice, says it does not support Centurion Foundation’s proposal to purchase the facilities from Prospect Medical Holdings. Since November 2022 Centurion, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, has sought to

