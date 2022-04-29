Health insurers offering ‘grandkids on-demand’

By
-
CHECKING IN: This is a sample screen of the Papa Inc. mobile app that allows independent contractors called pals to connect with seniors in their areas who need assistance or companionship. The service is offered through certain health insurance plans provided by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island. / PBN PHOTO
Now in partnership with health plans in Rhode Island, a company called Papa Inc. is providing a service that’s been marketed as “grandkids on-demand,” using a mobile app to enlist gig workers in a style similar to how drivers are hailed for Uber or DoorDash. And Papa’s workers – dubbed “pals” – sent to local…

