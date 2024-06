Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

PROVIDENCE – Local health insurers have submitted requested commercial health insurance rate hikes for 2025 for individual, small- and large-group plans, the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner announced Friday.

Large-group rate requests ranged from an increase of 2.5% to 14.9% and small-group market rate requests ranged from an increase of 8.8% to 22.7%, while individual group rate requests ranged from an increase of 5.6% to 14.3%.

OHIC said that key factors influencing the rate requests for 2025 were expected increases in the cost of health care services due to increases in utilization, provider prices and pharmaceutical costs.

OHIC’s final decisions on 2025 rate changes are expected in August.

Small-group rate requests:

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has requested a 15.6% increase.

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island has requested an 8.9% increase.

UnitedHealthcare of New England has requested an 8.8% increase.

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. has requested a 22.7% increase.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Insurance Co. has requested a 10.2% increase.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England has requested an 11% increase.

Large-group market rate requests:

Blue Cross has requested a 13.5% increase.

UnitedHealthcare has requested a 14.9% increase.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Insurance Co./Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England has requested a 13.5% increase.

Aetna Inc. has requested a 7.9% increase.

The Cigna Group has requested a 2.5% increase.

Individual market rate requests:

Blue Cross has requested a 14.3% increase.