Health matters: Pediatrics pain point may be soothed by design solution

When Dr. Ravi D’Cruz asked his former mentor Dr. Brian Alverson if he could think of any problems in health care that could be solved through design, Alverson answered quickly. “We need a device to hold babies still,” the pediatrician said. D’Cruz, who has a background in architecture and design, had been looking for ideas…