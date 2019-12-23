Healthcentric Advisors receives CMS award to oversee quality improvements

PROVIDENCE – A three-alliance organization has been awarded a five-year contract from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to serve as a regional quality innovation network/quality improvement organization.

The alliance includes Healthcentric Advisors of Providence, IPRO of New York and Qlarant of Maryland.

Healthcentric is serving as a subcontracting member for New England, while IPRO was named as prime contractor. Healthcentric has been the regional quality innovation network/quality improvement organization for New England for the past five years.

“We are pleased that the federal government has recognized the quality and expertise of our organization’s work over the past five years by having us continue to serve Medicare beneficiaries and providers throughout New England for another five years,” said H. John Keimig, Healthcentric CEO and president. “Working collaboratively with IPRO and Qlarant to serve providers in 11 states and D.C., we will make major gains in addressing some of the most challenging issues our health care system has to grapple with.”

The CMS award, made in November, directs Healthcentric to lead quality improvement work in Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The three-part alliance will be responsible for nursing home and community coalition quality improvements in:

Improving behavioral health outcomes, including opioid abuse.

Increasing patient safety.

Increasing chronic disease self-management.

Increasing quality of care transitions.

Improving nursing home quality.