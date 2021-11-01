HealthSource RI announces extended open enrollment for 2022

EAST PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance marketplace, has announced an extended open enrollment period that begins today for 2022 health coverage.

Those who sign up for a plan by Dec. 23 will have coverage that starts on Jan. 1, and Jan. 31 is the cut-off for coverage that starts on Feb. 1.

“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, health coverage is more attainable than it’s ever been before. If you don’t think you qualify for help, or if you’ve been on the fence about getting covered, now is the time to contact HealthSource RI,” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “Right now, 43% of HealthSource RI customers are paying less than $10 in monthly premium costs.”

To help spread the word about new savings opportunities, HealthSource RI is planning a series of virtual information sessions. Details can be found at HealthSourceRI.com/Events.

In addition, live web chats in English and Spanish are available on HealthSourceRI.com.

For more information about open enrollment, visit HealthSourceRI.com or call 1-855-840-4774.

“As we reflect on the past year and a half, and all of the challenges our state has navigated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, being able to offer Rhode Islanders high-quality coverage at little or no cost is of the utmost importance,” said R.I. Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “Focusing on our health and well-being has perhaps never been more important than it is now, and thanks to our federal partners and the American Rescue Plan Act, coverage through HealthSource RI has never been more affordable.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.