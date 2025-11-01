HealthSource RI enrollees could see monthly insurance premiums double next year

PROVIDENCE – Enrollees in health and dental insurance through HealthSource RI will on average see monthly costs double by about $111 per person if enhanced federal tax credits expire at the end of the year as expected, marketplace Director Lindsay Lang said Friday.
The agency said up to 13,000 customers could drop insurance coverage if that happens.
Lang said that while many enrollees will see higher premium costs, she urged potential enrollees to review all the options available through the state’s largest health insurance marketplace. Open enrollment begins Saturday and ends Jan. 31.
“Health insurance is a critical part of keeping people healthy and protecting their financial well-being, and maintaining a low uninsured rate is essential to the stability of our health care system,” she said in a news release.
Even with the expected expiration of enhanced Advance Premium Tax Credits, HealthSource said tens of thousands of customers will still get financial assistance. The average customer renewed for a 2026 plan with financial assistance is still eligible for $494 per month in tax credits.
Currently a record 49,000 individuals are enrolled in Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island or Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island health coverage through HealthSource RI. An additional 8,800 enrollees are covered through HealthSource RI for Employers, which offers plans from the same carriers for small employers throughout the state.
Since 2013, Rhode Island’s uninsured rate has decreased by more than two-thirds. The agency says that just 2.2% of Rhode Islanders were without health insurance in 2024, in large part due to the tax credits that are in danger of expiring this year.
For more information on HSRI’s open enrollment period, and additional customer service information, visit HealthSourceRI.com/OE.
Enrollment support is also available by calling 1-855-840-4774.