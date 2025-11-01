HealthSource RI enrollees could see monthly insurance premiums double next year

OPEN ENROLLMENT for insurance through HealthSource RI begins Nov. 1. Enrollees could on average see monthly costs double by about $111 per person.

PROVIDENCE – Enrollees in health and dental insurance through HealthSource RI will on average see monthly costs double by about $111 per person if enhanced federal tax credits expire at the end of the year as expected, marketplace Director Lindsay Lang said Friday. The agency said up to 13,000 customers could drop insurance coverage if

