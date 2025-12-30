HealthSource RI enrollment rate decreases ahead of surging premiums

By
-
HEALTHSOURCE RI is noting a decrease in enrollments and more customers choosing lower-tier plans in advance of rising premiums. / COURTESY HEALTHSOURCE RI

PROVIDENCE – In 2023, 78% of returning HealthSource RI customers had made their first payment for the upcoming year by a December deadline. This year, that figure dropped to 64%. New enrollment in the state’s marketplace insurance plans, meanwhile, is down by 16% from 2023. And more customers who renew or enroll are opting for

