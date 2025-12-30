HealthSource RI enrollment rate decreases ahead of surging premiums

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – In 2023, 78% of returning HealthSource RI customers had made their first payment for the upcoming year by a December deadline. This year, that figure dropped to 64%. New enrollment in the state’s marketplace insurance plans, meanwhile, is down by 16% from 2023. And more customers who renew or enroll are opting for

PROVIDENCE – In 2023, 78% of returning HealthSource RI customers had made their first payment for the upcoming year by a December deadline. This year, that figure dropped to 64%.

“We’re definitely seeing the effects of the expiration of the enhanced tax credits come into play,” said Healthsource RI Executive Director Lindsay Lang, “and the increase in insurance rates are really a two-fold issue.”

Renewing customers presented a more modest increase in bronze-level plans, with 29% choosing this level of coverage for next year compared to 25% in 2023. But Lang attributes this comparable stability to the state insurance system auto-enrolling its returning customers in the same or most-comparable plans.

“Now is the time where if you blew past that first deadline, you can still make a payment,” Lang said. While customers who pay in January may experience some delays, open enrollment runs through Jan. 31 even for those who miss the second deadline.

The HealthSource RI helpline, which has seen increased call volume in the lead-up to the increases, remains open and well-staffed during this period, Lang said.

“We’ll continue watching through January to see if maybe the folks who have been sitting back and hoping that something might change, or with the holidays haven’t had a moment” to enroll, Lang said.

“Our message to them is that it’s not too late, and that we can help them find a plan that fits their health care needs,” she continued, “and hopefully something that will fit their budget.”

New enrollment in the state's marketplace insurance plans, meanwhile, is down by 16% from 2023. And more customers who renew or enroll are opting for plans that offer lower monthly premiums, but higher out-of-pocket expenses. These numbers don't come as a shock: With Affordable Care Act-enhanced tax credits expiring at the end of the year, enrollees were cautioned that some could see their insurance rates double in 2026, costing about $111 extra per person compared to 2025 rates.Among new enrollees, 37% of customers are opting for bronze plans, which offer the lowest premiums in return for higher out-of-pocket costs. In 2023, just 15% chose this coverage tier. HealthSource RI compares data from 2023, rather than 2024, due to a data breach last year that impacted the enrollment timeline. While bronze plans could offer good value for customers who are generally in good health, choosing this tier always comes with the gamble of facing high out-of-pocket expenses if unexpected medical issues arise. But looking at next year's prices, more are willing to take that risk.Meanwhile, enrollment from gold plans, which come with the highest premiums but lowest out-of-pocket expenses, dropped from 31% to 24%, while enrollment in silver plans dipped from 52% to 37%. Ultimately, this surge in expenses means that about 13,000 Rhode Islanders could go without health insurance coverage next year. The dire forecast presents "a great concern not just for HealthSource RI and for our customers, but for the health care system more broadly," Lang said. Though Dec. 23 was the official payment deadline for HealthSource RI customers to receive coverage and insurance cards for Jan. 1., Rhode Islanders can still make a payment through the end of December.Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.