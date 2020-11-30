HealthSource RI joins national campaign promoting health coverage during pandemic

EAST PROVIDENCE – HealthSource RI has joined a national campaign that emphasizes the importance of health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Get Covered 2021 initiative aims to spread the word about financial assistance that is available to help with the purchase of health coverage.

HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance marketplace, joins 14 other states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut, that are participating in the campaign.

“COVID-19 has put health and safety at top of mind for us all,” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “During open enrollment, we want Rhode Islanders to remember that getting and staying covered is one of the best ways to protect your health and finances. We are urging anyone without health insurance to contact HealthSource RI to learn about low- or no-cost coverage.”

For more details about the campaign, visit GetCovered2021.org.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.