HealthSource RI offers special enrollment period amidst coronavirus-related job losses

EAST PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents who have lost their jobs are eligible for a special enrollment period from HealthSource RI.

Enrollment can take place before employer coverage ends, and HealthSource plans will take effect on the first of the month after the former coverage ends.

The insurer is reminding Rhode Islanders as more businesses are shutting down due to coronavirus-prevention measures.

As of Friday, of the 31,853 state residents who had filed for unemployment claims, more than 29,400 had lost their jobs as a result of the virus’s economic drain.

- Advertisement -

Those with incomes that meet qualifications may be eligible for reduced-cost or free coverage through Medicaid.

“As we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to be sure that our friends and neighbors continue to have access to health insurance,” said HealthSource RI Director Lindsay Lang. “We are hoping to spread the word about special enrollment periods that Rhode Islanders may qualify for.”